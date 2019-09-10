House fire displaces four people, two dogs

Firefighters battled flames at a Chula Vista apartment overnight.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A blaze tore through a Chula Vista home this morning, but a family of four and their two dogs were able to escape unharmed, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. at a single-story house in the 500 block of Del Mar Avenue, just east of Third Avenue, Chula Vista Fire Capt. Jeff Ewert said.

The fire was put out quickly. Four adults and two dogs inside the home were able to escape and no injuries were reported, Ewert said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.959489 by -117.265315.

