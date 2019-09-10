Freeway fire slows traffic near City Heights

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire along the freeway near City Heights slowed traffic late Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out off the northbound Interstate 15 on-ramp from Interstate 805 around 11 a.m. California Highway Patrol helped direct traffic, briefly shutting down the connector while crews fought the flames.

The fire was burning near homes, but officials had the fire knocked down by about 11:15 a.m. without anything getting damaged, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. The fire burned about a quarter-acre of brush.

