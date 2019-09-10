× Freeway car fire melts trunk in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — A crash and a vehicle fire slowed traffic and melted the back of a car on a South Bay freeway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on westbound State Route 54 near the Broadway exit, along the border of National City and Chula Vista. A black mustang and a light colored coupe collided around 7 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, but the Mustang had front-end damage and a fire broke out at the rear of the other vehicle. That car’s trunk, bumper and rear panel were badly mangled by the time fire crews put out the flames.

Clothes and other items from the coupe, including a bottle a of chemicals, could be seen on the roadside after the blaze.

CHP did not immediately report any injuries.