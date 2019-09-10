Chula Vista library hosts Drag Queen Story Hour despite protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The Chula Vista Public Library will host Drag Queen Story Hour as planned Tuesday in spite of protests from local socially conservative organizations.

Not a confrontation, but both sides on the Drag Queen Story Time issue square off outside Chula Vista Civic Center Library before controversial reading begins. Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and Councilmembers walking with those in favor of event. pic.twitter.com/llWd5MaK9P — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) September 10, 2019

Drag Queen Story Hour was launched in San Francisco in 2015 and has since spread across the country, even to cities in conservative states like Lincoln, Nebraska, and Juneau, Alaska. The events, according to the DQSH New York chapter, are intended to celebrate learning and play while also teaching children about confidence and gender diversity.

The Chula Vista Library is hosting the event with City Councilman Stephen Padilla at the library's Civic Center Branch. The event has drawn both support and consternation from local organizations.

Chula Vista Civic Center Library auditorium quickly filling up for Drag Queen Story Time reading scheduled for four o’clock. If there’s a big overflow crowd, a second reading will be staged at 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dozxylyDbW — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) September 10, 2019

San Diego MassResistance, a local chapter of the national conservative activist group, held a news conference Aug. 29 to demand the event's cancellation. The Southern Poverty Law Center has listed certain chapters of the organization, though not San Diego's, as anti-LGBTQ hate groups, a classification MassResistance vehemently denies.

"This program needs to be shut down before it even starts," said Arthur Schaper, the director of California's state chapter of MassResistance. "Having illicit, sexually explicit adult entertainers reading to children, billing them as heroes and role models, is just unthinkable and unconscionable."

After the news conference, the local interfaith coalition DevOUT backed Drag Queen Story Hour and the city of Chula Vista by writing and signing onto a letter of support.

"Our commitment to our communities is to create inclusive environments that honor the wholeness of all people," said the Rev. Tania Marquez of Unitarian Universalists of the South Bay, part of DevOUT. "I commend the work of the city of Chula Vista library for their commitment to create inclusive and LGBTQ+ affirming programming."

Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Civic Center Branch library at 365 F St.