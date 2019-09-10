× Boat load of marijuana found on beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 26-foot boat abandoned and loaded with bundles of marijuana was found near St. Malo Beach Sunday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents said. The marijuana on board had an estimated street value of over $4 million.

The boat was discovered around 11:30 a.m. and phoned into the Department of Homeland Security. Witnesses told agents the white vessel came ashore with two passengers who ran along the shoreline.

Once agents responded to the area, the vessel was discovered beached with no sign of the occupants. Agents discovered several packages of marijuana hidden in the cabin of the boat.

The weight of the packages totaled 1,079.82 pounds and has an estimated street value of $4,319,280. The vessel was seized by the Border Patrol and the narcotics were turned over to the Maritime Task Force for further investigation.

“Although the State of California has legalized marijuana for recreational use, we still see criminal organizations attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics in elaborate methods,” said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison.

If you have information about maritime smuggling or suspicious activity along the coast of California, call 911.