× Men found on suspected smuggling boat

SAN DIEGO — A suspected smuggling boat took on water off the coast of Point Loma Monday morning, and a dozen men who were aboard the vessel were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

Dispatchers received a call around 3 a.m. from a person who reported that a boat was taking on water near the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

San Diego lifeguards responded and towed the boat out of the surf zone, then the vessel and its passengers were taken into custody by CBP agents, Phillipp said.

No injuries were reported.