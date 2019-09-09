× 95-year-old man trapped in car on UCSD campus

SAN DIEGO — Emergency crews extricated an elderly man after the car he was in fell off an elevated parking area.

According to firefighters, the 95-year-old man was supposed to be going to the VA hospital. He mistakenly drove to a service area of UC San Diego campus around noon on Greenhouse Lane near Voigt Drive.

Officers and firefighters gently removed the victim from the car, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

He was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with minor injuries.