SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 got a behind-the-scenes look at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Monday morning, taking our show on the road and learning more about the local air base and training center.

We’re live with @fox5sandiego all morning today from 0600-1000. Tune in today to catch so many of our @marines doing what they do best! #SoSanDiego pic.twitter.com/qruZ5kvIS7 — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) September 9, 2019

The tour included a peek inside the one-of-a-kind Osprey aircraft, an obstacle course run with 15 Marines, a trip to the shooting range, a look at the air station’s fire department and much more.