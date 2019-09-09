× Former San Diego deputy pleads guilty to assault and battery

VISTA, Calif. — A former San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty in court Monday to seven counts of assault and battery.

In October, Richard Fischer, 32, said he was innocent after at least 16 women came forward saying he had sexually assaulted them while he was on the job.

Fischer also agreed to register as a sex offender, if the court orders him to do so.

Former San Diego county sheriff Richard Fischer pleads guilty to 7 counts of Assault and Battery and agrees to register as a sex offender if so ordered. @fox5sandiego — Jaime Chambers (@jaimechambers) September 9, 2019

In one case, Fischer is accused of groping and fondling victims while he was on-duty.

One 51-year-old woman said in court that Fischer responded to a 911 call at a living facility she ran in Vista for people with mental health and drug issues. He then returned to her apartment unannounced on a later occasion and forced her to perform a sex act on him, she said.