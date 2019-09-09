Firefighters put out blaze at metal processing plant

Posted 7:10 AM, September 9, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out early Monday morning at a metal processing plant in the Miramar area, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a commercial building on Kenamar Drive, just south of Trade Street, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatch supervisor.

The fire was contained to contents inside the building and firefighters knocked down the flames within 40 minutes, the dispatch supervisor said.

A hazardous materials team was requested to test the building for potentially dangerous chemicals that may have burned in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.