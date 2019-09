SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires along the freeway in Fallbrook.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday along the northbound I-15 near Mission Road.

According to Cal Fire, there are four separate fires that total three acres.

Firefighters are calling it the Mission Fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of multiple vegetation fires along the northbound I-15 near Mission Rd in Fallbrook. The IC is reporting approximately 4 separate fires for a total of approximately 3 acres.#MissionFire pic.twitter.com/YEMyNMMlFh — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 9, 2019