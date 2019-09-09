Rideshare drivers oppose bill that would make them employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Some rideshare drivers in California are fighting a proposed state law which they say could cost them their livelihoods.

Assembly Bill 5, also known as AB 5, would make thousands of independent drivers become employees of rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

Rideshare drivers held press conferences in San Diego, Los Angeles, and the Sacramento Monday, then visited their legislators' district offices to take a stand against the bill.

"We're not looking to be an employee," said rideshare driver Gene Peterson. "This job offers flexibility."

It's that flexibility that also appeals to Ana Bradford, who often needs time off from work to take care of her grandson. She says she discovered Lyft after getting laid off from another job.

"It was scary," Bradford told FOX 5. "Financially, it was a big hit, but when I discovered Lyft and driving, you have to treat it like a business. You have to get out there and work. The money's not just going to flow into your bank account. So as long as you're strict with that and you put in the hours, you can make it."

Braford said she hopes the bill doesn't pass so she can maintain her autonomy in her work.

The AB 5 has already passed the Assembly and state Senate is expected to vote on it later this month. Afterwards, it needs Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. Newson has publicly voiced his support for the bill.