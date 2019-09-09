Border agents discover meth hidden in battery chargers

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man at the Pine Valley checkpoint who allegedly had crystal meth stashed inside two hollowed-out portable battery chargers.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. when a man drove a blue 2003 Honda Accord to the Interstate 8 westbound checkpoint. Agents referred the man to the secondary inspection area for further investigation. Once there, agents say their dog alerted them to the trunk of the sedan.

As agents searched the Honda, they noticed two battery jump starter boxes in the trunk. The K-9 handler involved in the search noticed the dog alerting primarily to both boxes.

Agents opened the cardboard boxes and discovered a battery charger in each box. Upon further inspection, agents said they discovered two plastic-wrapped packages concealed inside each battery charger.

The contents tested positive for characteristics of crystal methamphetamine, according to CBP. The total weight of both bundles was 11.24 pounds and had an estimated street value of $25,852.

The man, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

San Diego Sector has seized approximately 3,980 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $9,154,000 since October 1, 2018.