ATLANTA — Rescuers have made contact with four crew members stuck inside a South Korea-owned cargo ship that tipped over and caught fire near a major port in Georgia over the weekend, Fox News reports.

The massive, 656-foot vehicle carrier rolled over on its side Sunday near Brunswick, Georgia.

All crew members are alive, but four people have been trapped in the engine room, awaiting help from rescuers.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.