Stabbing during alley brawl sends one to hospital

SAN DIEGO — A person is in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in an alley near University Avenue in the Rolando neighborhood.

According to Lt. Carmelin Rivera of the San Diego Police Department, a group of women were talking to a group of men. That’s when three men came up and confronted the others for talking to the women.

During the argument, one person was stabbed twice and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One person was taken into custody and two are still on the loose, police said.

