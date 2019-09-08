× Small plane headed to San Diego crashes, killing two

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two people were killed and three others injured when a small plane headed to Gillespie Field airport in El Cajon crashed, authorities said Sunday.

The plane crashed at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday after the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra took off from the Henderson Executive Airport. The plane had a mechanical problem and the pilot turned the plane around and tried to land when it crashed south of the airport, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The propeller plane caught fire after it crashed, authorities said.

One person died at the scene, and another person died at the hospital, according to Henderson airport spokeswoman Kathleen Richards. One person had serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries.

A person who tried to help rescue people in the plane received minor injuries from smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identities of the victims after next of kin are notified.

The plane’s registered owner is a company located next to Gillespie Field, the Review-Journal reported, citing FAA online records. Two flight schools are located near the airport, California Flight Academy and California Wings of El Cajon.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which could take a year or more to complete.