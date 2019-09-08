× Residents displaced after apartment fire damages 12 units

SAN DIEGO — An apartment fire Sunday morning has displaced multiple families in Spring Valley.

The fire started around 8:50 a.m. at an apartment complex off Jamacha Boulevard, according to fire officials. It severely damaged two units and left a total of 12 units damaged, displacing all of those units’ residents.

“My first thought was just, ‘I hope that everybody was okay, that nobody got hurt,'” said Jennifer Okeefe, who lives in another apartment building nearby.

First responders were able to rescue a dog from the flames and performed CPR. “The crews were able to revive the dog,” Battalion Chief for San Miguel Fire and Rescue Andy Lawler confirmed with FOX 5. “Animal Control has now taken the dog and transported it.”

Multiple agencies battled the second alarm fire, as there were concerns of it spreading beyond the building.

“That’s the concern this time of year,” Lawler said. “Actually we had quite a bit of wind with a field that was next door with some grassy-type fuels, and fortunately we were able to confine (the fire) to the structure.”

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.