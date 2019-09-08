Police investigating vandalism at Chula Vista church

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Vandalism reported Sunday at a church in Chula Vista was under investigation as a hate crime.

Employees at South Bay Pentecostal Church reported messages that had been spray painted on the outer walls of the church early Sunday morning.

The church recently became involved in a controversy after one of its pastors spoke out against Drag Queen Storytime, an event during which drag queens read to children that is scheduled to take place Tuesday at the Chula Vista Public Library.

Authorities have not said whether or not they believe the vandalism was connected to the September 10 event.

The Chula Vista Police Department was investigating the incident.