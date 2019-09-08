× Motorcyclist killed in crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision Sunday near Ramona, according to the CHP.

The collision between a green Acura Integra and the motorcycle happened around 10:40 a.m. on Highland Valley Road just west of Sky Valley Drive, according to a CHP incident report.

The driver of the Integra, who reported the collision, told CHP officers he wasn’t sure whether the motorcyclist crossed into his lane or not. Traffic was stopped in both directions of the road.

Fire personnel were on the scene at 10:50 a.m. and performed CPR on the motorcyclist. He was pronounced dead at 11:27 a.m., and San Diego County coroner’s officials were en route, the CHP reported.