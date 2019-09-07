Rescue underway near Three Sisters Falls

Posted 3:20 PM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47PM, September 7, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A rescue was underway in the Three Sisters Falls area Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

Officials were calling an airship to assist in the rescue of a hiker.

At 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire officials said they were evaluating the hiker to determine what kind of assistance they would require.

Further details about the rescue were not immediately available.

Check back on this developing story for updates.

