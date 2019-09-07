Off Road Warehouse reopens less than 6 months after burning down

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of Off Road Warehouse in Kearny Mesa. The San Diego company has been operating for 45 years.

The original warehouse burned to the ground in March after investigators determined that someone intentionally set fire to the building — the second fire to scorch the business within a five-month period.

“I knew at that moment that we were never coming back to that location,” owner Randy Weisser told FOX 5. “My commitment to the community and my commitment to our customers was: We’ll be back, bigger and better, within four months.”

Weisser kept his promise — and the new building is twice the size of the original.

At the reopening celebration, Weisser honored San Diego Fire & Rescue and welcomed back long-time customers.

“We have a tremendous following of loyal customers,” Weisser said. “My hat goes off to them. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today.”