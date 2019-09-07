Medical team returns home from Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team returned home Saturday after traveling to Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The group of medical professionals, known as DMAT, said their time in Florida was mostly spent training and preparing for a disaster, since Hurricane Dorian did not hit Florida as forcefully as expected.

Some of the DMAT members said they plan to make a return trip in the next couple of days to help with relief efforts in the Bahamas.

DMAT San Diego member Jim Lang said the group’s expertise is vital in emergency situations. “We bring pharmaceuticals, our doctors write prescriptions for everybody, our medics and nurses treat,” Lang said, adding that DMAT members tend to as many as 400 or 500 patients a day during emergencies.

“You have to be really flexible," Lang said. "Sometimes it’s literally going out and there’s no power, there’s no water, there’s nothing. We have to come with food and water for ourselves.”

Lang, who was deployed to help when Hurricane Katrina hit, said his heart goes out to those who are trying to recover in the Bahamas.