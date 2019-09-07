× Man shot at party, gunman at large

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot Saturday at a party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

The victim, a 38-year-old Hispanic man, was in the parking lot in the 3100 block of Beyer Boulevard around 6 a.m. Saturday when he was confronted by a 26-year-old acquaintance, Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the legs.

The victim is expected to be okay and has non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman is described as a Hispanic man. Witnesses are encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department.

Southern Division detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting.