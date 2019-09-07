Fire weather warnings issued in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — An elevated fire weather warning for parts of San Diego County was issued by the National Weather Service Saturday.

Extreme fire weather conditions will occur Saturday evening into Sunday morning, especially from the mountain crests east into the deserts, the NWS said.

Winds from the west could gust between 45 and 50 miles per hour, with relative humidity falling to 15 percent or less.

“Remain fire aware, and take additional precautions when engaging in activities that may pose an increased threat of ignition,” a NWS advisory said. “Follow local regulations for equipment operation and debris burning and check on campfire regulations if camping in the wilderness this weekend.”