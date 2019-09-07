× Car crashes into hydrant at San Diego Airport, shooting water into sky

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Airport Terminal 2 East entrance was temporarily closed Saturday after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant, officials said.

The airport issued an advisory at noon Saturday that travelers should use the Terminal 1 entrance. All concessions in Terminal 2 East are also temporarily closed.

San Diego Water Department workers were on the scene to clean up the water.

Water was shooting into the sky as crews worked to fix the hydrant.

An airport official said the Terminal 2 East entrance could reopen by about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.