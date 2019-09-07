× Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — A 64-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized this morning with life threatening injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run crash in the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego.

The victim was walking or riding his bike northbound in the bike lane of Nimitz Boulevard when he was struck or sideswiped by a white Nissan Versa or similar vehicle traveling northbound in the No. 2 lane, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver did not stop and the victim was found on the ground by another driver, Heims said.

The victim suffered an open pelvic fracture and several other major, life threatening injuries, Heims said.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash was asked to call the SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800.

Anonymous tips could be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.