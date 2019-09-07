9-11 Memorial Stair Climb draws hundreds

SAN DIEGO — Wednesday will mark 18 years since the September 11 attacks terrorized the American public.

To commemorate that tragedy, hundreds of San Diegans took part in the annual San Diego 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Saturday.

The Stair Climb honors first responders who rushed to the World Trade Center on that September day and the many others who have given their lives while in the line of duty. According to the event website, about 100 firefighters die every year protecting civilians, while others die from illnesses and injuries suffered through their work.

Participants climbed 110 flights of stairs — the same number of flights as were in the Twin Towers — in memory of the first responders who died on that day.

The annual event is open to 1,300 participants, all of whom must pay a registration fee and are encouraged to reach an additional fundraising goal of $110.