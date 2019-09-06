Woman reported missing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 42-year-old woman was reported missing in Oceanside Friday afternoon, the Oceanside Police Department said.

The woman, who police identified as 42-year-old Yolanada Michelle Combs, was described as a white female with shoulder-length red hair, hazel eyes, standing at 5’2″ and weighing about 140 pounds.

Combs’ daughter said she last spoke with her mother over the phone around 8:30 a.m., during which time Combs seemed to be in need of help. Combs’ phone disconnected shortly after that phone call and she hasn’t been heard from since.

Authorities said Combs is often seen around Oceanside’s downtown and beach areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.