× Tony Bennett cancels San Diego concert due to illness

SAN DIEGO — Tony Bennett’s upcoming performance in San Diego has been canceled, it was announced Friday.

The singer was slated to bring his “I Left My Heart Tour” to the San Diego Civic Theatre on September 14.

Bennett, who turned 93 last month, is recovering from a virus and has been advised to avoid travel for the next two weeks.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase.