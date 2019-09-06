Sewage contamination sparks beach closures near border

SAN DIEGO — County environmental health officials issued a water contact closure Friday along the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park due to sewage-contaminated water.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued the closure Friday afternoon following rainfall this week that caused contaminated water in the Tijuana River to flow into U.S. waterways. County officials regularly issue beach closures after rainstorms due to contaminated flows from the river.

The closure extends along the shoreline from the U.S.-Mexico border to the southern end of Seacoast Drive. County officials have placed water contact closure signs to alert beachgoers of the water’s contamination.

The signs will remain in place until water sampling meets state health standards.

Residents seeking information on the Tijuana River can contact the San Diego division of the International Boundary and Water Commission at 619- 662-7600.

Residents also can find information on other beach advisories and closures at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling 619-338-2073.