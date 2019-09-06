Riverside County wildfire 20% contained, evacuations lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CRESTA, Calif. -- Evacuations were lifted Friday as crews started to get a handle on a brush fire that spread rapidly in Riverside County this week.

The wildfire, dubbed the Tenaja Fire, started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the La Cresta community near Murrieta. By Thursday evening the blaze had grown to 2,000 acres. At one point, as many as 2,000 residences were threatened with about 570 under mandatory evacuation orders, KTLA reports.

Friday morning, Cal Fire announced that crews had 20% containment. Mandatory evacuations began to lift and families were allowed to return home, although some communities were warned they should be ready to leave if conditions change.

Fire officials said they were still concerned that afternoon winds could pick up and bring another chance of heavy fire activity.

“The winds will come out of one direction in the morning — blowing out toward the ocean — and then by the afternoon we’ll get a 180-degree switch in the wind direction,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Todd Hopkins said Thursday.

The weather pattern was described as the “Elsinore effect.”

Cal Fire San Diego was among the local agencies helping crews in Riverside County starting Wednesday night.