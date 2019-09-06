Realtor gets 25-to-life for child molestation and possession of child porn

SAN DIEGO — A local real estate agent who molested two young girls and amassed “thousands” of videos and images of child pornography was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Donald Edward Hickey, 62, pleaded guilty in July to five felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child and possession of child pornography, involving material that investigators found on three separate devices, some of which depicted Hickey abusing children.

Deputy District Attorney Stephen Marquardt said the molestations occurred sometime between 2009 and 2012 in San Diego County. Prosecutors did not disclose how Hickey knew the victims, who are now teenagers.

The former Clairemont resident, who worked as a real estate agent out of La Jolla, was arrested last year following a cyber tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

One of Hickey’s two victims, identified in court only as Jane Doe 1, told Hickey she was glad he would not be able to hurt anyone else. Addressing the defendant in the courtroom, she said she suffers from anxiety, nightmares and self-esteem issues, will never be able to fully trust anyone, and feels uncomfortable when older men talk to her or even look at her. “God forgives all and maybe I will too someday. But right now, I’m angry and ready for justice,” she said.

Jane Doe 1, who also spoke at the sentencing hearing, said the experience has spurred her to “fight for women’s empowerment and against child abuse.”

At another hearing last month, Jane Doe 2 also addressed Hickey, saying, “No teenager should be in a situation where they sit down and think about what they’re going to say to a pedophile. No parent should have to decide whether or not to tell their child that they have been assaulted. I hate that you put my family in that position.”

Hickey did not make a statement at sentencing, but at the prior hearing, he told those in attendance, “I’m sorry for everything that’s happened. I take responsibility for it and I hope they do heal from it.”