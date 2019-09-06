Police searching for missing East Village man

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for help locating an 84-year-old man who went missing Friday from his home in the East Village.

Manmohan Munshi was last seen Friday at 6:30 p.m. at his home in the 800 block of Island Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Munshi, who has diabetes and high blood pressure, did not have his medication with him when he went for a walk, police said. Munshi is described as Indian with light skin, brown eyes, gray hair and a gray mustache. He is 5’3″ and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue V-neck shirt, blue jeans, brown slip-on loafer shoes and three silver rings on his right hand. Police say Munshi walks very slow and has a very thick accent.

Munshi is known to frequent the waterfront behind the San Diego Convention Center to take photos of boats in the marina.

Anyone who has information about Munshi’s whereabouts should call SDPD at 619-531-2000, citing case No. 19500751 and event No. 19090011069.