Officers say police chase may have been misunderstanding

Posted 7:31 AM, September 6, 2019

Officers said a brief police chase in the North Park area may have been a misunderstanding.

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol briefly chased a driver through the North Park area Friday morning.

Officers tried to pull the woman over on southbound Interstate 805 around 1:30 a.m. The woman didn’t stop, eventually exiting in North Park and pulling into a parking lot, CHP said.

Officers surrounded the car and briefly detained the woman, but police later said it appeared the chase was a misunderstanding and that she hadn’t intended to run. Officers said there was initially a language barrier communicating with the woman.

