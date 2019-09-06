× Northern California fire prompts evacuations

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Crews are battling a blaze in northern California, firefighters said Friday.

The Red Bank Fire is west of the city of Red Bluff in rural Tehama County. According to Calfire, it is 6,500 acres and 5% contained as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Evacuation warnings and road closures are in place.

#RedBankFire off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, West of Red Bluff in Tehama County is 6,500 acres and 5% contained. Evacuation warnings and road closures in place. For more information: https://t.co/LwmCR66f6X pic.twitter.com/c9JdYnzRrz — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 6, 2019

Firefighters are being helped by the Chico Air Attack Base, using an aircraft with 3000 gallons of retardant in Tehama County.

Neighbors west of Red Bluff were told to leave as smoke filled the sky nearby. The exact number of evacuations and structures threatened is not yet known.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of the area.