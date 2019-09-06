× GI Film Festival kicks off with ‘Captain Marvel’ screening aboard USS Midway

SAN DIEGO — The GI Film festival kicked off Friday night with a screening of “Captain Marvel” aboard the USS Midway.

Hundreds of active military members, veterans and civilians were treated to the Marvel film, along with a special appearance from the real life Captain Marvel.

Maj. General Geannie Leavitt was the first woman combat pilot in the history of the U.S. Air Force and consulted on the film.

“I think they got it really good. They did a great job showing the competence, the confidence, a little sense of humor,” Leavitt said.

The film festival will feature 32 films airing between September 24 and 29. The GI films are all created by current or former members of the military. This year, the theme is “healing.”

Leavitt says working in film has been a wonderful ride.

“I get a lot of energy when I get to talk to the youth and I hope that some of them are inspired, inspired by this film as long as the dream big and work hard,” Leavitt said.