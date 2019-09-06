Beach advisories, closures in effect this weekend

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced two new beach advisories and one beach closure Friday while several others remained in effect heading into the weekend.

Unhealthy bacteria levels in the water triggered advisories issued Friday along Bayside Park at J. Street in Chula Vista and Shoreline Park at Shelter Island.

Meanwhile, a beach closure was issued for the shoreline between the U.S.-Mexico border and the north end of the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge due to sewage-contaminated water.

Concern over bacteria levels also contributed to the advisories issued Thursday at Ocean Beach near the Ocean Beach Pier and in Point Loma by the New Point Loma Lighthouse.

Advisories issued Wednesday at Fiesta Island, La Jolla Cove and Mission Bay’s Leisure Lagoon remained in effect, as did an advisory issued last month at Mission Bay’s North Cove.