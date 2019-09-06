× Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz revealed as buyer of La Jolla mansion

SAN DIEGO — Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys and her husband, rapper and music producer Swizz Beatz, recently purchased a 10,600-square-foot mansion in La Jolla for more than $20 million, it was reported Friday.

Keys and Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, bought the home after it was on the market for roughly a year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The $20.8 million sale price is nearly $10 million under its listing price of $30 million when it hit the market last summer.

The so-called Razor House was designed and built in 2007 by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, listed as a top-100 designer by Architectural Digest. The mansion has long been rumored to have inspired Tony Stark’s Malibu home in the “Iron Man” film franchise, which began in 2008.

The house sits on a cliff overlooking the ocean and includes a living room with a fireplace, four bedrooms, a library, a theater, two steam rooms and custom Ralph Lauren pool table, according to Architectural Digest.

The house also features glass walls throughout, offering scenic views of the coast.

Keys has released six studio albums, most recently 2016’s “Here.” She has sold more than 60 million records and has served as a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” in recent years.

Dean has produced singles for artists like Kanye West and Beyonce during his career. The couple also own houses in New Jersey and Arizona.