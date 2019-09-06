Alaska Airlines to offer nonstop flights from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, Redmond

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Airport and Alaska Airlines announced Friday that they will begin offering nonstop flights to San Luis Obispo and Redmond, Oregon.

The two routes will begin service Jan. 7, 2020, via Alaska Airlines’ Horizon Air carrier. Alaska Airlines will offer flights daily year-round using Embraer 175 jets, which have only window and aisle seating.

“We are always looking for opportunities to provide new, convenient, nonstop routes to San Diego,” San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Kim Becker said. “We are excited to partner with Alaska Airlines on these new flights that will better connect our customers with key destinations in the west.”

The airport and Alaska Airlines also announced that flight frequency will increase for the airline’s service to Orlando, Boise, Santa Rosa, San Jose and Boston.

Flights to Orlando will become daily Jan. 7, flights to Boise and Santa Rosa will increase to two daily flights March 19, flights to San Jose will increase to six daily March 19 and flights to Boston will increase to a pair of daily flights May 21.

Tickets for flights to San Luis Obispo and Redmond are already on sale, Alaska Airlines said.