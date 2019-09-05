Woman riding bicycle hit by SUV

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old woman on a bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday in a collision with an SUV in the University City section of San Diego.

At 7:40 p.m., the woman was riding east in the 4400 block of Eastgate Mall Road and veered from a bike lane into the crosswalk to ride north and turned in front of eastbound vehicle, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Tansey.

That’s when the cyclist was struck by a Honda Pilot driven by a 36-year-old woman, Tansey said.

The rider was taken to a hospital.

“Drugs or alcohol are not considered a factor in this incident,” Tansey said.