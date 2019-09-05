Woman riding bicycle hit by SUV

Posted 11:16 PM, September 5, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old woman on a bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday in a collision with an SUV in the University City section of San Diego.

At 7:40 p.m., the woman was riding east in the 4400 block of Eastgate Mall Road and veered from a bike lane into the crosswalk to ride north and turned in front of eastbound vehicle, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Tansey.

That’s when the cyclist was struck by a Honda Pilot driven by a 36-year-old woman, Tansey said.

The rider was taken to a hospital.

“Drugs or alcohol are not considered a factor in this incident,” Tansey said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.878309 by -117.211322.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.