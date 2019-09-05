Woman hit by City of San Diego truck

SAN DIEGO — A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday morning when she was struck by a city of San Diego truck near a Colina Del Sol intersection, police said.

It happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Trojan Avenue and 54th Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The victim, a woman whose age was not immediately available, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of major injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue Monica Munoz said.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

It was not immediately clear with what department the city vehicle was affiliated.

Traffic detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.