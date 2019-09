SAN DIEGO — A two-story building at the VA Medical Center in La Jolla was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a gas line break, fire officials said.

The incident was reported at 2:18 p.m. at the spinal cord injury center in the 3300 block of La Jolla Village Drive, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The leak was secured by 3:29 p.m. “Staff are repopulating the building,” SDFD spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said.

No injuries were reported.