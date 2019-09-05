Police chase with suspected drunk driver ends in crash

SAN DIEGO — A suspected drunk driver led deputies on a chase that started in Spring Valley and ended in a two-car crash.

Deputies attempted to pull over a red Dodge sedan at Elkelton Boulevard and Jamacha Road about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for an unspecified violation, but the driver took off and a pursuit began westbound on Jamacha Road, according to Sgt. James Balderson of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pursuit covered about 2.5 miles at speeds of 60 mph and ended two minutes after it began when the Dodge crashed into a silver Audi sedan near the intersection of Imperial Highway and 69th Street in San Diego, Balderson said.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Melvin Alexander, ran from the crash scene and was taken into custody by deputies about a block from the accident, Balderson said.

Alexander was arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony reckless evading, hit-and-run and a probation violation.

The driver of the Audi, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for a complaint of pain but had no visible injuries, he said.

No deputies were injured and no sheriff’s vehicles were damaged in the pursuit.

The investigation into the crash and the DUI charge were being handled by the San Diego Police Department.