Person killed crossing East County street
EL CAJON, Calif. — A person was hit and killed by a truck in East County Thursday morning.
The crash happened on North Johnson Avenue just north of Fletcher Parkway. Police believe the person was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, possibly on their way to work, when they were hit. The driver did not appear to be speeding, traffic investigators said.
Johnson was closed between Vernon Way and Fesler Street for several hours while traffic investigators worked.
A medical examiner was called to identify the victim — as of 7:30 a.m., no description was available.
32.809188 -116.971491