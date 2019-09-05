× Person killed crossing East County street

EL CAJON, Calif. — A person was hit and killed by a truck in East County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on North Johnson Avenue just north of Fletcher Parkway. Police believe the person was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, possibly on their way to work, when they were hit. The driver did not appear to be speeding, traffic investigators said.

Johnson was closed between Vernon Way and Fesler Street for several hours while traffic investigators worked.

ECPD is working a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 1000 Blk of N Johnson. Johnson will be closed between Vernon Wy and Fesler St for several hours during the investigation, please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ynSEdXwZUu — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) September 5, 2019

A medical examiner was called to identify the victim — as of 7:30 a.m., no description was available.