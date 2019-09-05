Newsom appoints San Diego resident to state EPA

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Thursday of a San Diego resident as the California Environmental Protection Agency’s assistant general counsel for enforcement.

Suma Peesapati, 45, has served as a deputy attorney general in the state’s Department of Justice since 2018. Prior to that, she operated her own law firm for two years and served as a visiting assistance professor and staff attorney at UC Irvine from 2015 to 2017, according to the governor’s office.

Peesapati served as a staff attorney for multiple practices and organizations from 1999 to 2014, including Earthjustice and Communities for a Better Environment. She is currently an adviser to the section of the California Lawyers Association focused on environmental law.

The appointment of Peesapati, a Democrat, to the $145,008-a-year post does not require Senate confirmation.