SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after becoming trapped beneath a fire truck in Spring Valley.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of Paradise Valley Road. The rider's injuries were not life threatening, according to San Miguel Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

No firefighters were injured.