× Masked man reported inside Miramar business

SAN DIEGO — A resident called police to say they spotted a man inside a Miramar business wearing a ski mask Thursday morning.

San Diego Police Department swarmed the area and surrounded the building on Miramar Road, not far from the air base, around 5:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was anyone still inside the business, but officers found shattered glass at the front window and door. Officers entered the building with a search dog but found no one inside.

Police did not say what, if anything, was taken from the business. The suite belonged to AASKI Technology, a company that provides communication and cybersecurity engineering services to clients including the Department of Defense, according to their website.