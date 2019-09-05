Manhunt underway for NorCal deputy’s suspected shooter

Posted 6:00 AM, September 5, 2019, by and

Guadalupe Herrera Lopez, 51, is accused of opening fire on deputies responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. — California Highway Patrol activated a “Blue Alert” as the Merced County Sheriff’s Department searched for a man suspected of shooting one of their deputies.

Guadalupe Herrera Lopez, 51, is accused of opening fire on deputies responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday in Merced around 3:30 p.m. Lopez allegedly fired a handgun multiple times, hitting a detective at least once. Officials say the victim is expected to survive.

Electronic signs operated by the California Department of Transportation all over San Diego County freeways read “Call 9-1-1” Thursday morning. CHP said the Blue Alert program is designed to issue and coordinate alerts following a violent attack on law enforcement officer.

Lopez was last seen driving a white 2013 GMC Sierra truck with California license plate number 25599H1, according to CHP.  CHP said Lopez should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.