× Manhunt underway for NorCal deputy’s suspected shooter

MERCED, Calif. — California Highway Patrol activated a “Blue Alert” as the Merced County Sheriff’s Department searched for a man suspected of shooting one of their deputies.

Guadalupe Herrera Lopez, 51, is accused of opening fire on deputies responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday in Merced around 3:30 p.m. Lopez allegedly fired a handgun multiple times, hitting a detective at least once. Officials say the victim is expected to survive.

Electronic signs operated by the California Department of Transportation all over San Diego County freeways read “Call 9-1-1” Thursday morning. CHP said the Blue Alert program is designed to issue and coordinate alerts following a violent attack on law enforcement officer.

Lopez was last seen driving a white 2013 GMC Sierra truck with California license plate number 25599H1, according to CHP. CHP said Lopez should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.