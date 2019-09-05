Man with Alzheimer’s, health conditions goes missing

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help Thursday to find a 75-year-old man with various ailments who went missing from his home in the Mount Hope area.

Ramzi Yousif was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 800 block of Morrison Street, north of Market Street and east of 41st Street, according to San Diego police.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure and walks very slowly with unstable balance, police said.

Yousif is capable of taking the bus and has been known to visit the Food For Less and the Church’s Chicken on Euclid Avenue, Burger King on Market Street and the 99 Cents Store on Marketplace Avenue, police said, adding that he usually takes Metropolitan Transit System bus number five.

He is a 5-foot, 7 inch man of Middle Eastern descent who weighs around 130 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a long, gray beard. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a long-sleeved shirt and plastic slip-on shower shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.