Man pleads guilty to counterfeit electronics conspiracy

SAN DIEGO — A man who imported counterfeit electronics from China into the United States — including to customers in San Diego — pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods.

Saad Ahmed, 32, of Las Vegas, admitted in San Diego federal court to trafficking around $1.5 million worth of counterfeit goods over the course of several years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ahmed’s company, PhonePartsUSA, sold the counterfeit parts that bore fraudulent trademarks from Samsung, Apple and electronic quality certification company UL. Prosecutors say Ahmed also “grossly undervalued his international imports to deflect U.S. Customs’ attention from his shipments.”

As part of his plea agreement, Ahmed agreed to pay $269,681 in restitution to the three trademark holders and agreed not to contest the forfeiture of 4,453 cell phone parts and accessories seized from his company during a Homeland Security Investigations search conducted last summer.

“Counterfeit goods confuse and deceive the public, damage legitimate manufacturers and can even pose a serious risk to consumers’ safety,” U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer said.

Ahmed is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9.